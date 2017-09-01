UPDATED: New Naas pub opening delayed until next week

Naas’s newest pub will now open next week, most likely on Wednesday or Thursday.

It’s known as 33 South Main because it’s located at…..you’ve guessed it.....33 South Main Street. The opening had been due to take place later this afternoon. However proprietor Andy Hogan said this was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The enterprise, formerly known as the Ivy Inn has undergone some renovation which has seen some new seating, tables and furniture as well as a series of pictures depicting historic scenes of Dublin which will adorn the walls.

33 South Main will be operated Mr. Hogan who describes it as a “food driven gastro pub serving cocktails, gin and craft beer and we will have areas for parties and special events.”

Mr. Hogan has twenty year’s experience in the trade, much of it in Dublin city centre.

He said: “There is a market in Naas for good quality food available in the centre of the town and it will be both a pub and a restaurant with unusual dishes that will not be available anywhere else.”

And while the Ivy Inn, which closed on May 1, was known as a late night venue at weekends it’s not intended that 33 South Main will be open late into the night. It has a large car park.

The official launch party takes place on September 22.