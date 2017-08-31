Green flag to be raised at Linear Park Newbridge
File photo: Linear Park, Newbridge
Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley will officially launch the Green Flag Award at Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge, on Saturday September 9 at 11am.
The park has been established and maintained through the hard work and dedication of the Newbridge Tidy Towns Association, park users and participants in the FÁS Ballymany CE Scheme with the support of Kildare County Council.
The Green Flag Award is recognised internationally as a mark of excellence in the provision of green public open spaces for the enjoyment of all visitors.
The award means the park has met the international standard in the following categories – A welcoming place; Healthy, safe and secure; Well maintained and clean; Environmental Management, Biodiversity; Landscape and Heritage; Community Involvement; Marketing and Communication and Management
The launch of the flag is to congratulate all those involved in the development, continued maintenance and improvements of the park for the wider community and visitors alike to explore and enjoy at their leisure.
