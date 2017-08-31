Milltown Foróige back in action after summer break

Registration for the new Foroige year in Milltown takes place on Friday September 8 in Milltown GFC hall from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and is open for all teenagers age 12-18 years and in Post Primary school.

This is an amazing youth led club that organises fun and social activities and takes part in training, workshops and citizenship projects.

The cost of registration is €20 per person and €30 per family and the weekly cost is €3 per person.

“We look forward to seeing all our members return and as always new members are very welcome. Milltown Foroige will be celebrating 10 years this year so it will be a great year for young people to be involved,” said a spokesperson.

“We are also looking for new volunteers to get involved, no qualifications necessary as all training will be provided by Foroige. For more information please contact Mary 0879115835 or Alan the Foroige Development Officer 0876384199.”