What's killing you in Kildare?

Heart disease and stroke were the number one killers of people in Kildare during the first three months of 2017.

A total of 298 people died in the county from January to March of this year, with 30 per cent passing away due to diseases of the circulatory system such as coronary artery disease, stroke, arteriosclerosis, arteriolosclerosis, atherosclerosis, and aneurysms.

The second highest killer was malignant neoplasms (cancerous tumours), which was responsible for 28 per cent of deaths.

Diseases of the respiratory system were responsible for 12 per cent of fatalities, and external causes lead to 4 per cent of the total, while 25 per cent was accounted for under the heading 'all other causes'.

The figures were released by the Central Statistics Office.