Naas Musical Society get ready for new show

Theresa Parker, Mairin Dowling and Eileen Kearns at Naas Musical Society open night

Naas Musical Society  will start rehearsals this week for their upcoming concert, 'A Celebration of Song' which will be staged  in the Moat Theatre on November 15-16.

Rehearsals begin on September 4 at 8pm in the Town House Hotel. Anyone interested in joining the society is welcome to do so then. For more information email naasmusical@gmail.com. The society will also hold a fashion show fundraiser in the Osprey Hotel on October 19.