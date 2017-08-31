Minister in Naas to open new offices today

Minister of State for Food, Forestry & Horticulture, Andrew Doyle is in Naas this morning to officially open the company’s new branch office in the town with company CEO Fiona Muldoon.

FBD Insurance has a longstanding relationship with Naas having established their operations in the town in 1970. The new branch office is located in the Naas Town Centre on the Sallins Road and employs 8 staff.

FBD Insurance is one of Ireland's largest property and casualty insurers, looking after the insurance needs of farmers, consumers and business owners. Established in the 1960s by farmers for farmers, the company has evolved into a leading general insurer serving the needs of its direct agricultural, small business and consumer customers throughout Ireland. It has a network of 33 branches nationwide.

FBD had been in Poplar Square since 1982.

The new offices once housed an O’Brien’s Wine off licence unit. It’s understood that FBD leased the offices at Poplar House. The company is quoted on the stock exchange and has some 30 branches around the country. It says it has 500,000 customers on its books.