Woman met by male intruder in Kildare home

Gardaí in Clane are investigating an incident where a homeowner was met by a male intruder.

It occurred in the Meadow Court estate on Monday last, August 28.

At approximately 1:30pm, a woman heard her home doorbell ring.

She ignored it, and after a few minutes a male gained entry to the house through the backdoor.

The lady ran upstairs, and locked herself in a room and called 999.

She came across a male in her hallway which she said was holding a screwdriver.

The male fled the scene.

He is described as being approximately 19-years-old, of a skinny build.

He was wearing dark bottoms, a peaked hat and was clean shaven with blonde/brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact Clane Gardaí on (045) 868 262.