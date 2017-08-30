Woman met by male intruder in Kildare home
Gardaí appealing for witnesses
Gardaí in Clane are investigating an incident where a homeowner was met by a male intruder.
It occurred in the Meadow Court estate on Monday last, August 28.
At approximately 1:30pm, a woman heard her home doorbell ring.
She ignored it, and after a few minutes a male gained entry to the house through the backdoor.
The lady ran upstairs, and locked herself in a room and called 999.
She came across a male in her hallway which she said was holding a screwdriver.
The male fled the scene.
He is described as being approximately 19-years-old, of a skinny build.
He was wearing dark bottoms, a peaked hat and was clean shaven with blonde/brown hair.
Anyone with information can contact Clane Gardaí on (045) 868 262.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on