KCC to buy landfill site near Naas

Plans to purchase the site of the former dump at Kerdiffstown landfill site on the outskirts of Naas have been finalised.

Kildare County Council intends to compulsorily purchase the land, which is currently owned by a variety of individuals and companies. At least one of the companies from which the land will be bought was associated with the operation of the landfill. Public notices signalling the process have been published.

The site ceased to operate as a dump about five and half years ago after a series of internal fires took hold within large mounds of refuse at the 75 acre site.

KCC intends to develop a public park at the site. KCC Director of Services Joe Boland said this is major engineering project which will cost as least €30m and possibly €40m. Work on the construction of the park is likely to start in less than two years from now and will take six years to complete.

The plan requires the approval of An Bord Pleanala and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The park will have four changing rooms, three synthetic playing pitches suitable for various sports, ball retention fencing, a car park and an overspill car park with a combined 200 spaces, a playground area and public walkways.

Any of those landowners affected by the CPO process can appeal against the proposal(or make submissions) to An Bord Pleanala by October 19.