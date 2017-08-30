Cars targeted in popular Kildare walking spots

Gardaí in Kildare are warning people across the county to leave belongings out of sight in vehicles when going on walks.

Two popular walking areas have been targeted in recent days.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday last, August 23 at Donadea forest.

The car owner returned from a short walk between 6:20-7pm to find the fly window of the vehicle had been smashed but nothing was subsequently taken.

The second incident took place at the Curragh on Saturday August 27.

The car owner had parked up on the Curragh to go for a walk between the hours of 7-7:30pm and came back to find the passenger window smashed. Property was taken from the vehicle.

Gardaí are again advising people not to leave items on view and park in well-lit areas.