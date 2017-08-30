Memorabilia of Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland on display at Newbridge Silverware

Memorabilia of American singer/actress Judy Garland is on display at Newbridge Silverware.

Personal items, clothing and costumes once owned and worn by much loved screen legend are on show at the Museum of Style Icons until the end of September.

The talented actress died in 1969 aged just 47 but leaves a wonderful legacy behind her and will be forever remembered as ‘Dorothy’ in the 1939 classic movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

The items which will be on show at Newbridge Silverware before being auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in LA, are expected to attract huge interest from movie buffs who consider Judy Garland to be of the most memorable screen actresses of the Hollywood Golden Age.

The most prominent item in the collection is the dress Garland wore to marry her fourth husband, American actor Mark Heron in 1964.

The red velvet ball gown which featured in her movie ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ will be a treat to behold for fans of the Hollywood legend.

Other notable pieces in the display include a two-piece suede fringed bodice Judy Garland wore as ‘Ginger Grey’ in Crazy Girl, from 1943 and a navy-blue silk dress which she wore whilst starring in ‘Summer Stock’ with Gene Kelly in 1950.

Also on show is a deep turquoise waistcoat Garland sported in her Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning movie ‘A Star is Born’ from 1954.