Kildare festival goers gear up for Electric Picnic
Stage Times Revealed
Photo: www.electricpicnic.ie
It’s one of the biggest weekends in the Irish festival calender. And the countdown is officially on.
Many Kildare festival goers get set to take to Stradbally for Electric Picnic this weekend.
Thousands will descend on the sold-out gig.
Athy band 'A Great Quiet' will take to the Cosby stage on Saturday September 2 from 1pm.
Maynooth's 'Telephone Explosions' will play the Body&Soul stage over the weekend.
If you’re heading, here are the stage acts and times:
FRIDAY MAIN STAGE:
10.30-12.00 The xx
9.00-10.00 London Grammar
7.30-8.30 The Divine Comedy
6.15-7.00 Hudson Taylor
5.00-5.45 Little Hours
FRIDAY STAGE TWO:
11.00-12.00 Bicep (Live)
9.30-10.30 Vince Staples
8.00-9.00 Young Fathers
6.45-7.30 Rejjie Snow
SATURDAY MAIN STAGE:
12.00-1.55 Pete Tong
10.00-11.30 A Tribe Called Quest
8.30-9.30 Phoenix
7.00-8.00 Run The Jewels
5.15-6.15 Madness
4.15-4.45 Giggs
2.45-3.45 The Strypes
1.30-2.15 Keywest
SATURDAY STAGE TWO:
12.00-1.30 Interpol
10.00-11.30 Annie Mac
8.30-9.30 Mura Masa
7.00-8.00 Birdy
5.45-6.30 Everything Everything
4.30-5.15 Declan Mckenna
3.15-4.00 Paul Kelly
2.00-2.30 Stephanie Rainey
SATURDAY STAGE 3:
11.00-12.00 Le Galaxie
9.30-10.30 Floating Points
8.00-9.00 All Tvvins
6.30-7.15 Rusangano Family
5.15-6.00 The Riptide Movement
4.00-4.45 Otherkin
2.45-3.30 Bad Bones
1.45-2.15 Jafaris
SATURDAY COSBY TENT:
11.00-12.00 Perfume Genius
9.30-10.30 Japandroids
8.00-8.45 Mr Jukes
6.45-7.30 Jagwar Ma
5.15-6.00 All We Are
3.45-4.30 Lewis Capaldi
2.15-3.00 Touts
1.00-1.45 2FM Comp Winner
SATURDAY LITTLE BIG TENT:
2.00-3.00 Clark
12.15-01.30 Tiga
11.00-11.45 Versatile
9.45-10.30 Le Boom
8.30-9.15 Eden
7.15-8.00 Lyra
6.00-6.45 Talos
4.45-5.15 Wastefellow
3.45-4.15 Nobody's Heroes
2.30-3.00 Search Party Animal
SUNDAY MAIN STAGE:
10.45-12.00 Duran Duran
9.00-10.00 Elbow
7.15-8.15 Chaka Khan
5.45-6.45 The Pretenders
4.15-5.15 Rag N' Bone Man
2.30-3.30 The Skatalites
1.00-2.00 Dublin Gospel Choir
SUNDAY STAGE TWO:
10.50-12.00 Soulwax
9.15-10.15 Father John Misty
7.45-8.45 Band of Horses
6.15-7.15 Michael Kiwanuka
4.45-5.45 Bear's Den
3.30-4.15 King Kong Company
2.00-3.00 Kila
1.00-1.30 Soulé
SUNDAY STAGE THREE:
11.00-12.00 Kiasmos
9.30-10.30 Tale Of Us
8.00-9.00 Mano Le Tough
6.30-7.30 Hannah Wants
5.15-6.00 Krept & Konan
4.00-4.45 Section Boyz
2.45-3.15 Fangclub
1.30-2.00 Pale Rivers
SUNDAY COSBY TENT:
11.00-12.00 Pond
9.15-10.15 Car Seat Headrest
7.30-8.30 Parquet Courts
6.00-6.45 Real Estate
4.30-5.15 The Lemon Twigs
3.15-4.00 Goat Girl
2.00-2.30 Brand New Friend
1.00-1.30 Aaron Lee Tasjan
SUNDAY LITTLE BIG TENT:
11.20-12.00 J Hus
10.15-10.45 AJ Tracey
8.40-9.40 Kelly Lee Owens
7.15-8.00 Kweku Collins
6.00-6.45 Beoga
4.45-5.30 Alma
3.30-4.15 Margaret Glaspy
2.30-3.00 Kojaque
