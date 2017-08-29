Kildare festival goers gear up for Electric Picnic

It’s one of the biggest weekends in the Irish festival calender. And the countdown is officially on.

Many Kildare festival goers get set to take to Stradbally for Electric Picnic this weekend.

Thousands will descend on the sold-out gig.

Athy band 'A Great Quiet' will take to the Cosby stage on Saturday September 2 from 1pm.

Maynooth's 'Telephone Explosions' will play the Body&Soul stage over the weekend.

If you’re heading, here are the stage acts and times:

FRIDAY MAIN STAGE:

10.30-12.00 The xx

9.00-10.00 London Grammar

7.30-8.30 The Divine Comedy

6.15-7.00 Hudson Taylor

5.00-5.45 Little Hours

FRIDAY STAGE TWO:

11.00-12.00 Bicep (Live)

9.30-10.30 Vince Staples

8.00-9.00 Young Fathers

6.45-7.30 Rejjie Snow

SATURDAY MAIN STAGE:

12.00-1.55 Pete Tong

10.00-11.30 A Tribe Called Quest

8.30-9.30 Phoenix

7.00-8.00 Run The Jewels

5.15-6.15 Madness

4.15-4.45 Giggs

2.45-3.45 The Strypes

1.30-2.15 Keywest

SATURDAY STAGE TWO:

12.00-1.30 Interpol

10.00-11.30 Annie Mac

8.30-9.30 Mura Masa

7.00-8.00 Birdy

5.45-6.30 Everything Everything

4.30-5.15 Declan Mckenna

3.15-4.00 Paul Kelly

2.00-2.30 Stephanie Rainey

SATURDAY STAGE 3:

11.00-12.00 Le Galaxie

9.30-10.30 Floating Points

8.00-9.00 All Tvvins

6.30-7.15 Rusangano Family

5.15-6.00 The Riptide Movement

4.00-4.45 Otherkin

2.45-3.30 Bad Bones

1.45-2.15 Jafaris

SATURDAY COSBY TENT:

11.00-12.00 Perfume Genius

9.30-10.30 Japandroids

8.00-8.45 Mr Jukes

6.45-7.30 Jagwar Ma

5.15-6.00 All We Are

3.45-4.30 Lewis Capaldi

2.15-3.00 Touts

1.00-1.45 2FM Comp Winner

SATURDAY LITTLE BIG TENT:

2.00-3.00 Clark

12.15-01.30 Tiga

11.00-11.45 Versatile

9.45-10.30 Le Boom

8.30-9.15 Eden

7.15-8.00 Lyra

6.00-6.45 Talos

4.45-5.15 Wastefellow

3.45-4.15 Nobody's Heroes

2.30-3.00 Search Party Animal

SUNDAY MAIN STAGE:

10.45-12.00 Duran Duran

9.00-10.00 Elbow

7.15-8.15 Chaka Khan

5.45-6.45 The Pretenders

4.15-5.15 Rag N' Bone Man

2.30-3.30 The Skatalites

1.00-2.00 Dublin Gospel Choir

SUNDAY STAGE TWO:

10.50-12.00 Soulwax

9.15-10.15 Father John Misty

7.45-8.45 Band of Horses

6.15-7.15 Michael Kiwanuka

4.45-5.45 Bear's Den

3.30-4.15 King Kong Company

2.00-3.00 Kila

1.00-1.30 Soulé

SUNDAY STAGE THREE:

11.00-12.00 Kiasmos

9.30-10.30 Tale Of Us

8.00-9.00 Mano Le Tough

6.30-7.30 Hannah Wants

5.15-6.00 Krept & Konan

4.00-4.45 Section Boyz

2.45-3.15 Fangclub

1.30-2.00 Pale Rivers

SUNDAY COSBY TENT:

11.00-12.00 Pond

9.15-10.15 Car Seat Headrest

7.30-8.30 Parquet Courts

6.00-6.45 Real Estate

4.30-5.15 The Lemon Twigs

3.15-4.00 Goat Girl

2.00-2.30 Brand New Friend

1.00-1.30 Aaron Lee Tasjan

SUNDAY LITTLE BIG TENT:

11.20-12.00 J Hus

10.15-10.45 AJ Tracey

8.40-9.40 Kelly Lee Owens

7.15-8.00 Kweku Collins

6.00-6.45 Beoga

4.45-5.30 Alma

3.30-4.15 Margaret Glaspy

2.30-3.00 Kojaque