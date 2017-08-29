Naas circus will appeal to children with autism

A circus with a difference takes place in Naas on Friday afternoon (4.30).

Tom Duffy’s circus is in town with a show tailored for children who don’t like noise or have other sensory needs. It’s scheduled for Naas Racecourse.

According to Tom Duffy’s circus the performance is suitable for all but particularly smaller children, children with autism or other sensory needs or children who don’t like loud noise.

Duffys’ says the “sensory friendly performances” are less noisy than standard shows with lighting and special effects toned down to ensure there are no bright or flashing nights – and ensuring that the Big top doesn’t go into darkness.

Some minor adjustments are made to the performance in order to keep children and other family members relaxed. For example, volunteers to assist the clowns are selected in advance to avoid the clowns walking through the audience.

The show includes some of the most amazing and death-defying circus acts in the world, including the Globe of Death, hilarious clowns, beautiful horses, tail-wagging dogs and the award winning Wheel of Death.