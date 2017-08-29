Majority of Kildare helpline callers affected by depression and anxiety

A total of 96 calls were made to mental health support organisation, HOPE (D) (Helping Other People Escape Depression), so far this year with the majority of people concerned about depression and anxiety.

Nine people said they were affected by suicide, while others were dealing with bereavement and stress. Four people told Hope (D) they had suicidal thoughts.

Five of the callers were aged between 12 and 17, while 34 were from the 18 to 30 age bracket, 34 between 18 and 30, 18 between 31 and 40, 13 between 41 and 50, and 21 aged over 50.

Based in Newbridge, this organisation is a charity supporting people who are ‘in crisis’.

“We believe by offering empathic services, we can remove the obstacles many individuals or families face when having to seek Mental Health assistance,” said a spokesperson.

“We are aware of the needs of people within our community, the expense of private mental health services, the unfortunate long waiting lists, and in HOPE (D) we believe that when it comes to ‘Mental Health’, people need immediate assistance.”

The charity provides discreet professional counseling services and receives no government funding.

To mark this year’s World Suicide Awareness, HOPE (D) will host a memorial service in the Parish Church, Monasterevin on Sunday September 10 at 8pm sharp.

The service will include a candle lit procession, and reflective readings for loved ones followed by light refreshments, concluding with release of balloons. Music will be provided by Monasterevin Gospel Choir,

HOPE (D) wishes to thank Fr Liam Merrigan for allowing this event to take place in his parish. All are welcome to attend.

Another event in the HOPE (D) calendar is the 5k Curragh Fun Run on September 17.

This is the third year of the “You are not alone” event, sponsored and organised by Niall Munnelly of Performance Fitness Academy and Carol Brennan MD of Brennan’s Maxol filling station. All proceeds are going to HOPE D to support its counseling services.

“We are indebted to Niall and Carol for their confidence and support of the services we provide for the community,” added the spokesperson.

HOPE (D): Free Phone 1800 855834 or Text or phone 087-151335 email; contacthoped@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.