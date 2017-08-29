Former Ballymore Eustace Garda Barracks for sale

The old Garda Barracks in Ballymore Eustace has been put on the market.

The station, which closed in 2009, will be put up at public auction at the end of September.

The detached house has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The period property is centrally located, extends to approximately 118 sq.m. (1,270 sq.ft.) c. 0.5 acres.

It has Generous parking with rear vehicular access. It is close to both Naas (12km) and Dublin (40km).

It is on the market at a guide price of €225,000.

It will go to public auction in Lawlors Hotel, Naas on Tuesday September 26 at 3:00pm