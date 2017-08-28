Paddy Casey bumps into Gardaí in Kilcullen over the weekend

Gardaí in Kilcullen had a special guest in town over the weekend.

Singer Paddy Casey was headlining the Kilcullen River Festival yesterday (August 28) and got in a quick snap with the local Gardaí on duty, Sergeant Mary Mulroe and Garda Gary Cogan.

Kildare Garda Division said: “Paddy Casey was shocked to realise that you can't even stand on double yellow lines!! Sergeant Mary Mulroe and Garda Gary Cogan are particularly tough during the Kilcullen River Festival over the weekend”.