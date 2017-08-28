Young Kildare man launching new album

An 18-year-old singer songwriter from Kildare is launching a new album.

Sean Kenny, from Caragh, has just finished recording and producing his first album.

The debut album, titled ''In Search of Something Bigger'', consists of 6 of his own original songs, which will be released at 8pm each Sunday for the next 5 weeks.

The first single, 'Searching' was released on Thursday last.

Sean is a past pupil of Naas CBS, and is currently studying Music and English in UCD.

He has performed in the national convention centre and alongside the All male Welsh choir in St.Davids church Naas and many other charity events.

Sean’s music is available on Spotify and Itunes.