More car park spaces needed at Maynooth rail station

More car park spaces are needed at Maynooth rail station. That’s according to Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke who said the car park is full “at around 7.30am or 7.45pm” in the morning.

Dep. O'Rourke said he has already asked the National Transport Authority to seek increased park and ride places for Maynooth rail commuters.

“Driving to the the city centre is becoming increasingly difficult and we need to encourage more people to use public transport. However facilities must be provided which encourage the use of public transport and these include park and ride facilities,” added Dep. O’Rourke.