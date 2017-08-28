WATCH: Monasterevin holds first Light up the Sky for angel babies

It was no doubt an emotional, but very special evening in Monasterevin on Saturday.

The first Light up the Sky event, to remember angel babies, took place at Riverside Park.

Deceased babies were remembered, as names were called out while lanterns and balloons were released into the sky.

The event took place nationwide, and organisers are hoping it will keep growing in the coming years.

A very poignant video was shared by one of the organisers, Claire Sheils on Facebook.

Claire thanked the people of Monasterevin for a “beautiful turnout” and is looking forward to a bigger event next year.

WATCH HERE: