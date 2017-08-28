Traffic lights needed near Maynooth

Traffic lights should be provided at the junction of the Meadowbrook Link and Straffan Road in Maynooth, according to Labour Party rep Emmet Stagg.

According to Mr. Staff the lights are a requirement of the planning permission relating to the Hayfield estate.

He added the progress has been made towards designing new lights at the junction as well as the upgrading of the existing lights at the Lidl/Straffan Road junction last March. The junction improvement costs are estimated at €250,000.

He added that last month Kildare County Council indicated that the design of the junction improvement works had been substantially agreed.

Dep. Stagg said that the improvements are vital to make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians.