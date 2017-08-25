Hike in number of unused commercial buildings across Kildare

The number of empty business premises in Kildare have increased from from mid 2016.

There has been a hike of 12.4% to 13.1% since July 2016, according to a new report by GeoDirectory.

GeoDirectory is the database of the country's commercial and residential buildings which is owned by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland.

Five towns in Kildare were included in this edition of GeoView.

Of these, Leixlip showed the highest vacancy rate at 16.7%, followed by Naas at 15.3%; Newbridge at 15%; Celbridge at 10.4% and Maynooth at 8.1%.

The survey found that Ballybofey, Co. Donegal had the highest vacancy rate at 28.8%.

Nationwide, 28,784 of the 212,717 commercial addresses recorded in the Republic of Ireland in Q2 2017 were vacant.