Kildare councillor speaks out about mental health issues

A Kildare councillor has spoken out about the importance of mental health issues and how they impacted on her own life.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin recently posted a video on her facebook page discussing the issue after a close friend, who suffered from mental health problems, passed away.

She discussed how she herself went through tough times during the General Election and how she coped. She received a huge response in response to her video.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who messaged me in response to my vlog about mental health, posted to Instagram earlier this week, in memory of a great friend who died very recently. Inspired by the number of warm, honest and open messages I decided to post the vlog on my public Facebook page. The response has been amazing.

“Mental health or mental ill health affects almost every family in some way, to some degree, at some time.”

You can watch the entire vlog below.

Here are some numbers for people to contact if they feel they need help.

Hope(d) - 087 1513535

www.samaritans.org/ - 116123

www.simon.ie - National Office - 01 6711606