Planning permission sought for Naas school extension
The entrance to St. Mary's college, Naas. Photo: Google Maps
St. Mary’s College on the Sallins road, Naas has sought planning permission for a new extension.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has received an application from the Board of Management for the construction of a new temporary single storey prefabricated building containing 2 no. general classrooms, an entrance lobby with 1 no. WC and 1 no. accessible WC, to be located to the south-west of the existing main school building adjacent to Abbey Road.
