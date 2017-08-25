Planning permission sought for Naas school extension

St. Mary’s College on the Sallins road, Naas has sought planning permission for a new extension.

Kildare County Council (KCC) has received an application from the Board of Management for the construction of a new temporary single storey prefabricated building containing 2 no. general classrooms, an entrance lobby with 1 no. WC and 1 no. accessible WC, to be located to the south-west of the existing main school building adjacent to Abbey Road.