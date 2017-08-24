Prosperous concert for Kildare soprano

A concert will take place in Prosperous on September 1 in aid of a parish club for the elderly and disabled of the area.

'An Evening of Song' with Sophie O' Carroll and special guests, Billy

Carey and Katie O'Flaherty, will take place in Church of Our Lady and

St Joseph Prosperous on Friday, September 1, at 7:30pm.

Tickets are €10, €8 concessions.

The concert is in aid of Muintireas, a Parish club for the elderly and disabled of Prosperous and surrounding areas.

Prosperous native, Sophie O' Carroll is a classically trained soprano who graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a Bachelor of Music Education Honours Degree in 2016.

Billy Carey is from Prosperous and Katie O’Flaherty hails from Maynooth.

Sophie, who went to school in St Wolstan’s, Celbridge, began studying music at an early age and attended the Pamela Keeley Stage School in Newbridge, Co. Kildare for 11 years, studying dancing, singing, acting and stagecraft.

Her formal singing lessons started as a teenager under soprano Regina Nathan in Herbert Lodge Music School in the Curragh. She now studies under Owen Lynch.

She sang in in Road to Rebellion 1916 Commemoration concert tour of Kildare and has studied ballet with the Anne Maher School of Ballet in Naas.

She is a primary school music teacher, who will teach in a number of schools in county Kildare in the coming year.