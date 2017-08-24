Kildare heart test offer in Maynooth

A Maynooth health business, Sphere Fitness, has teamed up with Irish Heart, for a six week health and fitness challenge to help the people of Maynooth to improve their health - and raise funds to support Irish Heart’s vital community services.

The challenge starts on September 25.

John Lark, gym owner and Manager, said the charity has a very active health promotion team, encouraging people of all ages to adopt a healthier lifestyle, so this is a perfect fit for us..

“The Big Heart Fit Camp challenge is designed to create a healthy change in your life with support and advice on fitness and healthy eating. It is suitable for people aged from 18 upwards and we will take on anyone from fitness fanatics to keep fit beginners,” he said.

Over the six week programme Sphere will provide three free professional training sessions under the supervision of the Sphere Fitness staff, per week plus a healthy eating guide.

The challenge is free to enter but Irish Heart is asking people you raise €350 in sponsorship for Irish Heart.

Irish Heart spokesperson, Eoin Treanor, said that 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable and by taking positive steps to adopting a healthier lifestyle you can lower your risk today. This programme not only spreads our message but also help us to raise vital funds for our community services in every corner of the country.”

“We have run similar Big Heart Fit Camps in other towns and the participants have seen amazing results. We wanted to bring this great challenge to the people of Maynooth who are known for their huge community spirit. Whether you want to kick start a health transformation or you want to get fitter for the festive season, this challenge caters for everyone. The challenge is free to enter but we are asking you raise €350 in sponsorship for Irish Heart.”

The Maynooth Big Heart Fit Camp challenge will kick off on September 25 at Sphere Fitness, Maynooth Business Campus, Straffan Rd, Maynooth. Anyone who would like to take part to get in touch.

For more information or to sign up, contact the fundraising team at fundraising@irishheart.ie or call 01 668 5001. Anyone with concerns about heart disease or stroke can talk to a specialist nurse on the Irish Heart Helpline, Freephone 1800 25 25 50.