Gardaí in Kildare say there is a trend in the time of day when thieves target houses
People are asked to be wary
Gardaí in Kildare believe more and more burglaries are happening during the day time.
While many believe they take place overnight, Gardaí have seen a lot of morning and afternoon burglaries in recent weeks.
on August 17 last, between the hours of 9am-11am, a house in the Grove area of Celbridge was targeted.
A back window was forced open and electronic equipment and cash was taken.
In the Castletown are of Maynooth yesterday, August 22, between midday and 4pm, a house was gained entry by thieves. Cash and jewellery were taken.
