WATCH: Kildare Rose at the Rose of Tralee last night 

Deirbhle Mulvihill does county proud

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Rose, Deirbhle Mulvihill may have missed out on the Rose of Tralee title last night, but she certainly did her county proud.

She chatted with Daithi O’Shea and gave a rousing performance on the tin whistle. Check out her performance below. 