WATCH: Kildare Rose at the Rose of Tralee last night
Deirbhle Mulvihill does county proud
Kildare Rose, Deirbhle Mulvihill may have missed out on the Rose of Tralee title last night, but she certainly did her county proud.
She chatted with Daithi O’Shea and gave a rousing performance on the tin whistle. Check out her performance below.
Kildare Rose Deirbhle gets the crowd going in the Dome #roseoftralee pic.twitter.com/XvAgE2CuHh— RTE One (@RTEOne) August 22, 2017
