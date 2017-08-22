Swan's of Naas plan deli expansion

Swan’s on the Green are seeking planning permission to expand the deli/coffee shop at Fairgreen, Naas.

The application seeks to extend the existing premises to include a new sit-down area, coffee dock and toilet facilities. It also seeks to provide seven car parking spaces and the relocation of the entrance gate.

Kildare County Council is to decide on the application on October 4.

A decision is due early next month on a separate application by Swan’s to demolish an existing two storey house and extend the food preparation area.