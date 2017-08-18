Bike run in memory of Newbridge woman Noirin Conlan next month

The second bike run in memory of the late Noirin Conlan is taking place on September 9 next.

Noirin passed away in October 2015 from breast cancer.

Her husband, Brian, organised the inaugural ‘Noirin’s Run’ on October 9 last year, with the help of East Ireland Bikers, which was a huge success.

150 turned up to do the 100-mile round trip motorcycle run which travelled through Naas, Sallins, Clane, Kilcock, Kilbeggan, Tullamore, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare town and Newbridge.

Bikers dressed up in pink vests and stuck pink mohicans on their helmets to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Over €4,000 was raised and all funds went to St Brigid’s Hospice on the Curragh, who cared for Noirin up until she sadly passed away.

Originally from Hillsboro, near Baroda Stud, Noirin worked in Burns Nowlan Solicitors in Newbridge.

She was diagnosed with breat cancer at 40, and died aged 43.

The pair were married 18 years, and have a teenage son named Adam.

They settled in Moorefield Park, and had many happy years there.

This year's run on September 9 will set off from Tougher's Business Park on the Naas-Newbridge road, at midday. Registration opens at 10am with the cost just €10 per bike.

All proceeds will again go to St. Brigid's Hopsice.

All are welcome.