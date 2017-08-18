Saturday parking charges back in Naas on October 7

Saturday parking charges will be reintroduced to Naas on October 7.

The return of pay parking on Saturdays was revealed some time ago by the Leader.

Members of the Naas Municipal District agreed a number of changes to the parking rules in Naas and the new bye-laws will come into force in on Monday October 2.

However it’s not all bad news for motorists using Naas.

From October 2 the charges will apply from Monday to Saturday and between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Right now motorists are liable to pay between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

At the same time, however, motorists will be shown less leniency.

The “observation period” of 15 minutes before a fine is issued and after a purchased parking ticket expires is to be done away with – because Kildare County Council argues it is “difficult to enforce” and causes “confusion to the public”.

The parking charges rules apply only to spaces and car parks controlled by KCC, which doesn’t clamp vehicles. Privately owned car parks employ different enforcement rules and charges.

The then Naas Town Council did away with parking charges in Naas in October 2013 in response to pressure from retailers.

North Kildare Chamber, which represents some business interests in the town, has welcomed the return of the charges.

