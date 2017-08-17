Anger over unopened operating theatre at Naas Hospital

An operating theatre at Naas Hospital has remained closed since the extension to the facility in 2002.

Confirmation that the unit has not been commissioned has been provided to Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley, whose constituency covers parts of County Kildare.

Dep. Stanley told the Leader today that the theatre has not opened because of inadequate staffing and funding levels.

“This is astonishing because there are more than 570,000 people on waiting lists nationally and it needs to be fixed,” he said.

Naas councillor Sorcha O’Neill said the situation amounts to a “disgraceful waste of resources at a time when many people are on surgical waiting lists.”