Kildare house plan refused by Bord Plenala in Clane

BORD Pleanala has refused planning permission for a housing development in Clane.

A number of objections and submissions had been made on a planning application for thirty four residences at Capdoo, Clane, on a site beside the Lidl retail store.

Permission was sought by Glengolden Builders Ltd for 34 two storey two and three bedroom houses.

Kildare County Council had refused the permission, citing a number of reasons including flooding risk. Glengolden appealed and a number of other parties made observations to the Board.

Bord Pleanala said that the site was zoned for business and technology under the Clane Local Area Plan 2017-2023, not housing.

The appeals board also said the Glengolden plan would be out of character with the pattern of development in the area.

It also said the development was premature due to existing lack of capacity in the Clane wastewater network and other sewer network constraints which “will not be rectified within a reasonable period.”

The inspector’s report said that the applicant had requested an oral hearing as part of their submission but on April 26 this year, the Board decided an oral hearing was not necessary.

The board inspector had recommended refusal.