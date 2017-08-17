Two plays in one evening in Naas

Two plays penned by Naas residents will be hosted at McAuley Place, Sallins Road, Naas, tomorrow evening (Aug 18), starting at 8.

Brendan Farrell, wrote Boatman – a short play about his grandfather from Allenwood, who worked as a boatman on the canals all his life.

Naas CBS teacher Tom Noone plays alongside Mary Power Cooney in his Who Will Separate Us, which also features Naas Moat Club stalwart Eilish Rafferty and it’s a true story relating to the lives of Tom’s great grandparents Edward and Annie Noone, around 1916.

Admission is €10 (concession €8) and all proceeds go to Special Olympics Naas.