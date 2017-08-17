No delays at Naas Hospital today

Only two patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today. This means that – apart from Sligo Hospital (none) and Wexford Hospital (one) – it is the least congested hospital in the country.

These figures are complied by nurses working at hospitals throughout Ireland.

There are 27 patients being treated on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital today while the figures for Portlaoise Hospital and Tullamore Hospital are 22 and 25 respectively