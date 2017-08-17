Green light for new Insomnia Coffee shop in Athy

Well-known coffee chain, Insomnia, has been given the green light to open in Athy.

Insomnia will open its doors at Saint John's Court, Edmund Rice Square, on Duke Street.

The shop will include a kids play area.

Insomnia already has shops in Newbridge, Leixlip, Monasterevin, Kill and Naas.

The application was lodged on April 21, and granted by Kildare County Council on August 15.