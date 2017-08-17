Planning permission sought for new playschool in Maynooth

Planning permission has been lodged for a new playschool on the Moyglare road, Maynooth.

Permission has been sought for the construction of a new single storey prefabricated building (area 134.7sqm) to be used as a playschool on the grounds of Maynooth GAA.

The building includes: two classrooms, office, storage, staff kitchen, other ancillary accommodation.

The development also includes the provision of an outdoor play area and all associated site works.

A decision is due on October 4 2017.

Submissions are to be made by September 13.