Planning permission sought for new playschool in Maynooth
Maynooth GAA on Moyglare Road (Photo: Google Maps)
Planning permission has been lodged for a new playschool on the Moyglare road, Maynooth.
Permission has been sought for the construction of a new single storey prefabricated building (area 134.7sqm) to be used as a playschool on the grounds of Maynooth GAA.
The building includes: two classrooms, office, storage, staff kitchen, other ancillary accommodation.
The development also includes the provision of an outdoor play area and all associated site works.
A decision is due on October 4 2017.
Submissions are to be made by September 13.
