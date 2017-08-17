Kildare County Council concerned over impact of solar farm on Pollardstown Fen

Kildare County Council has expressed concerns that a proposed 18,000 solar panel farm at Pollardstown, the Curragh, may impact on Pollardstown Fen.

It wants the developer, Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd, to hire a hydro geologist to carry out a report to ascertain if the solar farm would impact on surface water and ground water as well as the Fen.

The company wants to build a five megawatt farm, with plans to export a maximum of four megawatts from the 6.08 hectare site.

The plans, which were lodged on June 16, also include the construction of site access from the adjoining L7032 road to the east.

In its further information request on August 10, the council also asked the developer to consider the potential negative impact the development may have on the rear gardens of adjacent homes and surrounding sensitive landscapes.

It also wants clarification on the location of the construction compound, and the possible impact of overgrounding connections on birds and bats. It also sought details on the remedial works once the proposed farm is decommissioned.

