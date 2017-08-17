Two Maynooth burglaries connected, say Gardaí

Gardaí in Maynooth are investigating two separate burglaries from houses on the same night.

On August 12 last, two houses were targeted by thieves. Gardaí believe the two are connected.

The first burglary took place in the Kingsbury estate between the hours of 1:30-4:30am.

A set of keys were taken from the house.

The second took place on the Straffan Road on the same night, the occupants heard a noise outside and disturbed the robbery.

Two males were seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone who may have information are asked to contact Maynooth Gardaí on (01) 629 2380.