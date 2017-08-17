New bus service announced for South Kildare

Route SK01 Athy - Newbridge

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

Local Link

Good news for commuters.

Mayor of Kildare Martin Miley Jnr has confirmed that the Local Link Kildare South Dublin bus service has announced a new timetable for the Athy - Newbridge service. 

The new service will commence on Monday August 28, providing 3 trips a day each way and running 6 days a week.

Stops on the route include Kilberry, Kildangan, Nurney, Kildare Village, Kildare Town, Miltown and Newbridge Town Centre.

The service will be provided using a low floor fully accessible vehicle.