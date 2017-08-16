Naas councillor's wife in freak motorway accident

A garda investigation is taking place into the circumstances surrounding a freak accident which occurred when a Naas woman lost a wheel off her vehicle on the N7 today.

Deirdre Scully, the wife of well known Fine Gael politician Darren Scully, had a lucky escape when a back wheel came off her car.

It is understood that gardai believe that the wheel studs had been removed.

“Deirdre had a very lucky escape when the wheel came off at 90 kph. Thankfully there were no injuries, especially as the wheel narrowly missed other cars. It has now become apparent that the wheel studs were intentionally removed,” Cllr Scully told the Leader.

The Scully family live in the Monread area of Naas.

He added: “This suggests that someone tried to steal the wheel off the car last night but were either disturbed by a passer by or that they didn’t have the special socket required to remove the anti-theft nut that is fitted to each wheel.”

He said the incident could have resulted in “the serious injury or indeed death of my wife or other motorists.”

Cllr Scully said he is highlighting the incident to encourage people to check their car wheels each morning.