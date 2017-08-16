Newbridge homeless charity appeals for storage space

A charity set up to help the homeless and those struggling in their homes in Newbridge is looking for somewhere to store equipment, donations and other items.

“The Dining Room, Newbridge, needs your help. We are looking for a small storage area, 6ft x 6ft. Needs to be ground floor, within walking distance of the town hall in Newbridge. We need to have access everyday. We need it to store our gazebos, tables, non-perishable food items, toiletries, etc that we provide to our service users,” said the group on its facebook page.

“If you know someone who has an unused premises, or room, that would suit us, please ask them to get in touch, urgently. Thank you. Phone 0892368114 or email thediningroomnewbridge@gmail.com or call to the table Wednesday or Friday evening after 8.30 and ask for a committee member. We are so grateful to have had the use of a premises for the last eight months.”

The group of local volunteers set up outside the Town Hall in Newbridge every Wednesday and Friday offering free hot food and other produce to those who are struggling.