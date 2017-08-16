Mrs Brown's boys actor on way to Kildare town today

Mr’s Brown’s Boys actor Fiona O’Carroll is coming to Kildare town today as part of a fundraising walk for Irish charity ‘Billy’s World’.

Fiona, who plays Maria Brown in the hit series, set out on her walk from Cork to Belfast on August 11 and she hopes to reach her destination by August 23 .

Notching up approximately 20 miles a day, you never know who will be joining her on the route as some of the cast of Mrs Browns and her celebrity friends have planned to take part at various stages of the fundraiser.

Maria, who is Brendan O’Carroll’s daughter, will be arriving into Kildare Town between 6:15pm and 6.30pm today.

Tomorrow, the actress is due to make her way through Newbridge, Naas and Kill.

Money will be raised through donations, bucket collecting and sponsored walkers. Fiona will also donate €1 for every beep she gets along the way.

She is walking for the registered Irish charity “Billy's World” www.billysworldireland.com

Billy's World is a charity set up to raise money to build an interactive recreation holidays facility for families with children with special needs.

The emphasis will be on the whole family building dreams and memories. The charity has planning permission beside The Heritage Resort in Co. Laois and is now raising funds to build the facility.

People can donate to Fiona’s Walks by going to Fiona O’Carroll’s Everydayhero.ie Page.

They can also donate, register to join Fiona on the walk or volunteer to bucket collect by going to www.billysworldireland.com