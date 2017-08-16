Kildare students urged to consider apprenticeships and other options

With Leaving Cert results being given out in schools across Kildare this morning, County Kildare Chamber is encouraging students to consider apprenticeship training and a range of new options in many sectors as well as third level courses.

Speaking this morning, Allan Shine, Chief Executive of Kildare Chamber said, “We wish all students the best of luck as they begin on the pathway towards their future career. Leaving Certificate results day is important for many young people across Ireland as they plan to make the next step.”

“Third level education is an important route for many students. However, due to recent Government investment there has been a significant increase in the apprenticeship and training options available to post-Leaving Certificate students. We encourage students to consider apprenticeship training and the range of new options available in many sectors.”

“We would like to remind employers of the changes to the Leaving Certificate grading system and to take this into account when considering job applications from school leavers.”