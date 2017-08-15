Sallins playground is on the way

The opening of the long awaited playground in Sallins has moved a step closer.

A public consultation period, during which people can put their views about the playground in writing to Kildare County Council, has started and finishes on Friday September 15.

KCC is obliged to undertake a comprehensive consultation process prior to starting any major public project.

According to Labour’s Kildare North party representative Emmet Stagg the playground will also embrace an adventure trail and landscaping features and will be open to children aged between 1 and 12.

Other politicians notably Fianna fail TD James Lawless and Fine Gael councillor Fintan Brett have campaigned for the facility for some time.

The playground will be sited close to the parochial house and the primary school in the town.

The campaign for a playgorund in Sallins is at least five years old.