Donadea Forest Park outing

A children’s outing takes place at  Donadea Forest Park on Saturday at 10am. It’s being organised by the Kildare branch of Birdwatch Ireland. It will be a fun and educational event during which children can learn something about the life of birds. Those wishing to take part are asked to meet outside the coffee shop. There’s no charge but there is a €5 fee for the car park. Children must be accompanied.