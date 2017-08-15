15 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Fifteen patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

Overcrowding is worst in the eastern region at Tallaght Hospital where there are 28 patients on trolleys, followed by Beaumont Hospital, where 21 patients are being treated on trolleys today, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are 31 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 13 at Portlaoise Hospital.