TREVOR DEELY LATEST: Gardai searching three-acre woodland site beside river in Chapelizod in missing Kildare man case

Gardai are searching a three-acre woodland site beside the River Liffey in Chapelizod this morning after new information emerged in the case of missing Kildare man Trevor Deely.

The then-22-year-old, from Naas, disappeared in the early hours of December 8, 2000, when on his way home from an office party in Dublin.

Today, gardai sealed off a woodland area owned by South Dublin County Council in Chapelizod and set up a perimeter with no public access in order to start the search. The area is adjacent to the R112 and runs down to the River Liffey banks.

Detective Inspector Paul Costello confirmed that the force is “conducting a search of this area over the coming days looking for evidence connected to the disappearance of Trevor Deely”. Indicating that this could be a long and extensive operation, he said that the search will be ongoing for the forseeable future. The search may include excavation of the site.

Det Insp Costello would not be drawn on the source of the new information, but confirmed that it was not related to an appeal made by the Deely family in April, in connection with an independently-offered €100,000 reward leading to information relating to the son and brother’s disappearance.

At that time, gardai also issued recently enhanced CCTV showing a man dressed in black, acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Trevor’s workplace at Bank of Ireland Asset Management on Wilton Terrace, shortly before his arrival. The man is then seen conversing with the Kildare man before he enters the building at 3.34am.

Gardai confirmed today that his man has not yet been identified at this point, and have appealed for him or anyone who knows him to come forward.

Det Insp Costello also appealed for the privacy of the Deely family to be respected in the coming days and weeks. “Obviously, the family are finding this deeply distressing,” he said.

He also confirmed that the search is entirely a garda operation, and that no recent construction or excavation has happened at the site.

This is the first search which has been carried out since a review into the Deely case was initiated last year.

Below: Gardai searching the woodland site at Chapelizod today. Photos copyright Leinster Leader.