Naas estate targeted by thieves

Gardai in Naas are investigating burglaries at one of the newest residential areas in the town.

Two bicycles were stolen from a house at Piper’s Hill, off Kilcullen Road. And in a separate incident a racing bike was taken from another address in the area. Gardai believe both incidents took place between 1am and 2.20am on August 9.

On August 8 at 8pm, a resident at another address in Piper’s Hill noticed a shed door and side gate were open. In this case nothing was taken.