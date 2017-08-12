Motoring: Fiat offers extra peace of mind for business drivers

Business drivers can get increased peace of mind after taking advantage of a five-year or 200,000km warranty on all Fiat Professional orders.

Fiat Ireland is increasing the warranty on the range, including the recently-launched Fiat Fullback pick up and the Talento van, from three years to five for all Fiat Professional models ordered by August 31.

The rugged and dependable Fiat Fullback has the upmarket appearance of a sports’ SUV with its swept-back fascia, chunky front bumper and roomy cab-forward layout.

The interior combines the functionality of a work vehicle with the comfort and elegance of luxury vehicle with an attractive and ergonomically designed, two-tone black and silver dashboard, supportive and comfortable seats and impressive rear passenger room.

Standard equipment on the SX version includes remote central locking, electric windows and mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob, steering-wheel mounted remote audio controls, air conditioning, Start & Stop, front fog lamps, a tubular side step and comprehensive safety equipment, including seven airbags, advanced ESC with ASR, TSA (Trailer Stability Assist), LED DRLs, hill start assist and cruise control with a speed limiter. Lane Departure Warning and a reversing camera are both standard on the LX version.

The FIAT Professional Fullback SX is powered by an aluminium-block, 2.4-litre diesel engine with a variable-geometry turbo charger, which produces 150hp and 380Nm of torque — yet its official combined-cycle fuel economy figure is just 44.2MPG (6.4L/100km) and its CO2 emissions are 169g/km. The standard SX transmission comprises a six-speed manual gearbox.

The power and torque outputs of LX version are increased to 180hp and 430Nm, while the full-time four-wheel drive system has four electrically controlled settings — 2H, 4H plus 4HLc and 4LLc — with a locking central differential for improved traction. Its official combined-cycle fuel economy figure is 42.2MPG (6.6L/100km) and its CO2 emission figure is 173g/km.

The Fiat Professional Fullback has a one-tonne payload with a bed length of up to 1.52m, 3,100kg un-braked towing capacity (2,700kg for the SX model) and best-in-class turning circle.

Standard equipment on the LX includes keyless go, leather upholstery, electrically-adjusted and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, bi-xenon headlamps with washers, enhanced body styling, privacy glass and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with DAB, Bluetooth connectivity and satellite navigation as standard. Lane Departure Warning, a reversing camera and a comfort-oriented “Touring” suspension are also included in the LX specification.

Shane Dunne, of Mullingar Autos Fiat Professional, said: “Robust and reliable, the Fullback is a great addition to the Fiat Professional line-up and like the playing position in rugby and American football, is versatile, tough and always reliable.”

Available as a double cab only and with all-wheel drive as standard on all versions, the FIAT Professional Fullback starts at €25,625 (excluding VAT, delivery and plates) for the SX version.

The high-specification LX manual is priced from €29,710 (excluding VAT and dealer related charges) while the LX automatic is priced from €32,800 (excluding VAT and dealer related charges). The new FIAT Professional Fullback is available to order from FIAT Professional dealers now.

Further information on the new Fiat Fullback, as well as the rest of the Fiat Professional range, contact Mullingar Autos Fiat Professional. www.mullingarautos.ie.