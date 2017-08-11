Number of abandoned cars grows in Kildare

The number of abandoned cars left in estates and public roads in County Kildare has grown over the past number of years.

According to an analysis by today’s Irish Times, there were just two abandoned cars reported to the council in 2014, compared to 12 in 2015 and 20 in 2016.

The paper reports that local authorities around the country are concerned about the increasing numbers of vehicles abandoned in estates and on public roads for long periods, with taxpayers money used to pay for their destruction.

Brian O’Gorman from Kildare County Council told the Irish Times, the issue of abandoned cars is a headache for local authorities.

“People aren’t able to dispose of these vehicles or get value for them,” he said. “It’s causing a big nuisance in the localities. We’re working with the communities to ensure it’s zero tolerance in these areas.”

He said Dublin spill-over towns such as Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Kilcock have become particular blackspots.