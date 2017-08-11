Kildare man gets four month suspended sentence for assault

A man, who paid €1,000 in compensation following an assault in Kildare town, has been given a four month suspended jail sentence.

Alan Dowling (31), of Newtown, Nurney, appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Naas District Court yesterday, August 10. He was charged with assaulting Jack Gibbons at Market Square, Kildare town on August 21 2015, causing him harm.

Mr Dowling had appeared previously at Naas District Court when details of the case were heard by Judge John Cheatle last December.

It was agreed Mr Dowling would pay €1,000 in compensation to the injured party and if that was done, a suspended jail sentence would be imposed.

When the case was mentioned to Judge Walsh on August 10, the Court was told the compensation has been paid.

Garda Inspector Mel Smith said Mr Dowling had head butted his victim in the face but Mr Gibbons did not have serious injuries.

The incident took place after Mr Dowling was refused service in a pub.

Judge Walsh was told that Mr Dowling had long term drug addiction problems.

Seamus Boyle, solicitor, representing Mr Dowling, said his client had apologised to Mr Gibbons.

The court heard Mr Dowling was going through certain drug issues, but he had made progress and was now in employment.

He is now involved in football and there was a letter from his club saying that he was playing and training and involved in coaching younger people.

He no longer engaged in drugs, said Mr Boyle.

Judge Walsh, taking note of Judge Cheatle’s decision, imposed a four month jail sentence, which is suspended for twelve months.